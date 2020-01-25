54ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

54ºF

Sponsored

Shop Smart: David Elder shops for ingredients to make air fryer chicken wings at H-E-B

Quick shopping items to make chicken wings

David Elder, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Texas Eats, food

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Make shopping for game day at H-E-B a breeze with this easy air fryer chicken wings recipe.

Air fryer chicken wings ingredients:

Avocado oil no stick cooking spray

Air fryer

5 lbs chicken wings

Cut celery sticks

Cut carrot sticks

*Pick your favorite sauces/ranch

Parmesan garlic sauce

Korean BBQ sauce

Mango habanero sauce

Hot wing sauce

Buttermilk ranch

Salsa ranch

Three cheese ranch

Peppercorn ranch

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: