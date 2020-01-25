Shop Smart: David Elder shops for ingredients to make air fryer chicken wings at H-E-B
Quick shopping items to make chicken wings
SAN ANTONIO – Make shopping for game day at H-E-B a breeze with this easy air fryer chicken wings recipe.
Air fryer chicken wings ingredients:
Avocado oil no stick cooking spray
Air fryer
5 lbs chicken wings
Cut celery sticks
Cut carrot sticks
*Pick your favorite sauces/ranch
Parmesan garlic sauce
Korean BBQ sauce
Mango habanero sauce
Hot wing sauce
Buttermilk ranch
Salsa ranch
Three cheese ranch
Peppercorn ranch
