‘Texas Eats’ recipe: Easy air fryer chicken wings

SAN ANTONIO – This air fryer chicken wing recipe is a great way to create crispy wings in a flash perfect for your big game party.

Air fryer chicken wings ingredients:

Avocado oil no-stick cooking spray

Air fryer

5 lbs chicken wings

Cut celery sticks

Cut carrot sticks

*Pick your favorite sauces/ranch

Parmesan garlic sauce

Korean BBQ sauce

Mango habanero sauce

Hot wing sauce

Buttermilk ranch

Salsa ranch

Three cheese ranch

Peppercorn ranch

Directions:

Place the raw chicken wings in a container and generously add kosher salt. Mix the chicken wings to evenly distribute the salt.

Open your air fryer and spray the basket with non-stick oil spray.

Add enough chicken to the basket to only cover the bottom. If you add too much chicken, it will not cook evenly.

Close the basket and set the air fryer to 400º for 12 minutes. When the timer is done, rotate the wings and set the air fryer to 400º for an additional 12 minutes.

Remove the wings and toss them in your favorite sauce. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing, celery sticks and carrot sticks.

Enjoy!