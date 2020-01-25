‘Texas Eats’ recipe: House pickled jalapeños

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – For anyone that loves jalapeños, this easy and delicious recipe is perfect to top off a plate full of nachos.

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 1/3 cup rice vinegar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon white sugar

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon black peppercorn

1 pound jalapeño, thinly sliced plus more as needed to tightly fill jar

Directions:

In a small saucepan add water, vinegar, salt, sugar, coriander seeds and peppercorns.

Bring to a boil long enough to dissolve salt and sugar. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely.

Place sliced jalapeños in a 16 to 20 oz jar. Pour cooled liquid into jar to completely fill.

Seal the jar and refrigerate for at least two hours to allow the flavor to set up. Pickles will keep up to three weeks in

refrigerator.

Enjoy!