‘Texas Eats’ recipe: Pile high nachos

SAN ANTONIO – The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and this easy and delicious recipe is the perfect snack for the big game.

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

1 taco seasoning

1 lb bakery sea salt tortilla chips

16 oz Mi Tienda Refried Pinto Beans

16 oz Tex Mex Cheese, 2 pkg

6 oz guacamole

6 oz sour cream

1/2 cup(s) pickled jalapeños, drained

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400F. Meanwhile heat a large skillet on medium.

Add ground beef and taco seasoning and cook, breaking apart as it cooks, until no longer pink. Turn of

heat and set aside.

Spray a large stainless steel bowl aggressively with non-stick cooking spray. Next, layer in 1/3 of the

chips, ground beef, beans then cheese.

Repeat 2 more times finishing up with the cheese.

Place bowl in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until all the cheese is bubbly and melted.

Using a spatula, scrape cheese from the size of the bowl. Then place a sheet pan or large platter over

bowl and carefully invert and remove bowl.

Top with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.

Enjoy!