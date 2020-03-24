5 tips for raising heart-healthy kids

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – We are living in a time with uncertainty, and it can be overwhelming at times not knowing when the COVID-19 pandemic will end.

This is also a critical time to tell your kids everything will be OK.

Methodist Healthcare says that by teaching heart-healthy habits to children at a young age, it can create a foundation for how they will eat and exercise for the rest of their lives.

Here are five tips for raising a heart-healthy child during these difficult times:

Be a role model for your kids.

Parents, it’s important to be a positive role model for your young ones. Set an example to eat healthy and make smart choices when it comes to exercising regularly.

Enjoy family activities together.

Staying active together is important to not only stay healthy and fit, but exercising releases endorphins and stress. Go for a walk or bike ride around your neighborhood or play tag in the backyard.

Limit the amount of time viewing screens.

It may be hard to come up with kids activities at home, but try to limit their screen time for video games, computers and TVs.

Eat as a family.

Try to make cooking fun for breakfast, lunch and dinner with the kids. Planning out meals together will help develop healthy eating habits kids can carry into adulthood.

Schedule annual checkups with your PCP.

It’s important to have your child visit your primary care physician each year for a quick checkup.

As a leader in pediatric heart-health, Methodist Healthcare is here for you and your family, especially during an emergency. Learn more about your local kid-friendly ER.

For more healthy tips, visit sahealth.com.