3 ways to spruce up your patio this season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Just because it’s starting to get colder outside, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your patio and backyard.

Whether you desire to hang out with loved ones or just spend time alone in your personal oasis, here are patio upgrades to consider for your outdoor living space during the cold months.

1. Provide throw pillows and warm blankets and warm furniture

You honestly can’t go wrong with more pillows and thick blankets. Look up in the stars at night and feel warm and cozy on your patio.

To ensure the pillows and blankets don’t get weathered, store them inside decorative baskets on your porch and bring them out when you’re spending time outdoors.

2. Add smart lights

Make a statement in your backyard and string white smart lights with a timer. If you aren’t traveling this time of year, make yourself feel like you’re on vacation by illuminating your patio.

Most smart lights can even be controlled by the touch of your finger with a smart device.

3. A propane grill

Don’t leave your patio on the back burner. You can always create an outdoor kitchen on your patio and add a propane grill. With college football and NFL playoffs happening soon, this is a perfect touch for having friends over for game-day grilling.

Not sure where to get a propane tank? Cynch offers delivery for propane grill tanks, sent right to your home. The tanks are also perfect for patio heat and propane fire tables. It’s easy and convenient, just order online, choose your delivery date and there are no delivery fees, the company said.

