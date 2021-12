Day 1 is sponsored by the Old West Christmas Light Fest.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Thank you to all our sponsors for making KSAT’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways possible for 2021:

Old West Christmas Light Festival at Enchanted Springs Ranch, Lala’s Gorditas, Broadway Across America, Good Time Charlie’s Cafe, Las Palapas, Smokey Mo’s TX BBQ, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, SeaWorld, Living Spaces and James Avery Artisan Jewelry.