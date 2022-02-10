Top fashion trends to wear at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Boot Barn serves the iconic American cowboy, from the ranch to the rodeo arena.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready to rodeo San Antonio!

But first, you need to get geared up. That means cowboy hat, jeans, a western shirt dress hate a jacket, too, because it’s cold out there and of course, the cowboy boots.

Lacy Palmer, store manager at Boot Barn gives some suggestions on what styles to consider for attending the rodeo this year.

Picking out the right Cowboy boot

Looks for women

Shayanne Women’s Concho Western Boots - Snip Toe

Dan Post Women’s Agnes Western Boots - Snip Toe

Looks for men

Justin Men’s Full Ostrich Western Boots

Corral Men’s Exotic Alligator Inlay Western Boots - Broad Square Toe

Hat trends

Looks for women

Charlie 1 Horse Women’s Highway Springtime Felt Hat

Shyanne Women’s Cream Bone 2X Wool Felt Western Hat

Looks for men

Stetson Men’s El Patron Silverbelly felt western hat

Cody James Men’s Lamarie Pro Rodeo Brim Wool Hat

“We’re seeing a lot of Charlie 1 Horse and we’re getting a bunch of different colors in those,” said Palmer. “We also have Stetson hats for the main rodeo kings.”

Trends for jeans

Looks for women

Shayanne Women’s Midrise Super Flare Jeans

Idyllwind Women’s Black High Rise Bootcut Brushed Denim Jeans

Looks for men

Cody James Men’s Nigh Hawk Basic Medium Wash Stretch Slim Straight Jeans

Wrangler Retro Men’s Meadow Med Stretch Slim Straight Jeans

