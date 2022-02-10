Top fashion trends to wear at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Get ready to rodeo San Antonio!
But first, you need to get geared up. That means cowboy hat, jeans, a western shirt dress hate a jacket, too, because it’s cold out there and of course, the cowboy boots.
Lacy Palmer, store manager at Boot Barn gives some suggestions on what styles to consider for attending the rodeo this year.
Picking out the right Cowboy boot
Looks for women
- Shayanne Women’s Concho Western Boots - Snip Toe
- Dan Post Women’s Agnes Western Boots - Snip Toe
Looks for men
- Justin Men’s Full Ostrich Western Boots
- Corral Men’s Exotic Alligator Inlay Western Boots - Broad Square Toe
Hat trends
Looks for women
- Charlie 1 Horse Women’s Highway Springtime Felt Hat
- Shyanne Women’s Cream Bone 2X Wool Felt Western Hat
Looks for men
- Stetson Men’s El Patron Silverbelly felt western hat
- Cody James Men’s Lamarie Pro Rodeo Brim Wool Hat
“We’re seeing a lot of Charlie 1 Horse and we’re getting a bunch of different colors in those,” said Palmer. “We also have Stetson hats for the main rodeo kings.”
Trends for jeans
Looks for women
- Shayanne Women’s Midrise Super Flare Jeans
- Idyllwind Women’s Black High Rise Bootcut Brushed Denim Jeans
Looks for men
- Cody James Men’s Nigh Hawk Basic Medium Wash Stretch Slim Straight Jeans
- Wrangler Retro Men’s Meadow Med Stretch Slim Straight Jeans
To learn more about Boot Barn, click or tap here.
Boot Barn is located at 120 Empresario Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78245 along with three other San Antonio locations.