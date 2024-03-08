5 heart attack risks you rarely hear about, and how you can lean into good health

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When we talk about heart health, there are some typical risk factors that come to mind: high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking and family history, to name a few.

Though we hear about these often -- and they’re important to be aware of -- there are also several risks that we might not necessarily hear about.

Did you know things like the flu or even sleep apnea can endanger your heart? According to Methodist Healthcare, which has won numerous awards for its innovative and comprehensive heart care, your heart’s health is often slowly compromised by various conditions such as chronic stress, diabetes and obesity.

You can begin protecting your heart by taking a free heart health risk assessment for personalized results that can help you to discuss your biggest risk factors with your health care provider.

There are also dietary changes that can be made to improve your health, according to Methodist Healthcare.

[BELOW: Former Spurs player Sean Elliot shares nutrition tips, and a dietician provides a heart healthy recipe.]

Risk factors rarely discussed

Here are five surprising heart attack risks that you rarely hear about:

1. Autoimmune disease

Methodist Healthcare reports that several autoimmune disorders and inflammatory syndromes are linked to “heart block,” also known as a problem with your heart’s electrical system. These could even lead some to need a pacemaker. You should consult your doctor if you have an autoimmune disease and experience erratic heartbeats.

2. Influenza

Unfortunately, if you already have heart disease, it can increase your chances of contracting the flu. Getting the flu virus can then temporarily increase your risk of heart attack. According to Methodist Healthcare, infections like the flu trigger inflammatory responses in the body and can cause a heart attack. Experts recommend getting a flu vaccine early in the season.

3. Migraines

As if it wasn’t bad enough to suffer from migraines, there’s something about them that doubles the risk of heart attack, according to a 2010 study. Those who suffer from migraines are also more likely to have risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. Make sure you tell your doctor if you suffer from migraines so you can be monitored for signs of heart disease.

4. Sleep disorders

Aside from affecting sleep quality, sleep apnea also increases the risk of heart attack, according to the National Sleep Foundation. Using a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) mask at night as treatment for sleep apnea seems to reduce heart attack risk. The thought is that this therapy reduces blood pressure, both at night and during the day. Doctors say you should never ignore sleep problems, as they can lead to or be a sign of larger health issues.

5. Stopping aspirin therapy

If you are taking a daily aspirin as a preventative measure because you’re a heart attack or stroke survivor, do not suddenly stop taking it. Aspirin is used to thin the blood and prevent blood clots from forming. Stopping aspirin suddenly can boost your heart attack risk by triggering a blood clot. This is called the “rebound effect.” Should you want to discontinue aspirin therapy, doctors recommend talking to your health care provider about the best way to wean off it safely.

Heart attack prevention and nutrition

In the broad scope of heart health-related matters, the best way to prevent heart attacks is to take care of yourself.

This can be done in numerous ways, including exercising regularly, getting plenty of sleep and eating a healthy diet.

Former San Antonio Spurs player Sean Elliot, a health ambassador for Methodist Healthcare, shared some heart healthy nutrition tips below.

Put a lot of love in YOUR HEART by prioritizing healthy eating. Try these heart-healthy nutrition tips from former NBA... Posted by Methodist Healthcare System on Thursday, February 8, 2024

Claudia Zapata Elliott, registered dietician and also a health ambassador for Methodist Healthcare, has plenty of ideas of heart healthy recipes and shared an easy one she particularly loves.

“Picadillo is a comfort food for many Hispanic households, and, growing up, mine was no exception,” she said. “I loved the smell of my mother’s recipe -- it was a family favorite, and we enjoyed it with gusto over rice or in homemade corn tortillas.”

Claudia Zapata Elliott, a registered dietician and health ambassador for Methodist Healthcare, and her picadillo tostadas. (Methodist Healthcare.)

Like many of her mom’s recipes, Claudia made a little bit healthier version.

“My version includes ground turkey (chicken or beef is also OK), sweet potatoes for a fiber and antioxidant boost, and roasted poblano peppers for that nice kick,” she said. “To switch things up a bit, I serve this picadillo on tostadas for the perfect crunchy bite. It’s also great in a rice bowl or in tacos.

Ingredients and instructions 2 pounds organic ground turkey (not lean)

1 large sweet potato

3 chiles poblanos

1 small onion, diced

2tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1 tbsp chile powder

1 tsp oregano

1/4 cup cilantro + more for garnish

1 1/2 cups water

2 tbsp organic Better Than Bouillon

1 corn tortilla of choice

Avocado, cubed for topping 1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Prep the poblano peppers: Roast them directly on the stovetop or on a grill/grill pan until charred. Turn frequently so they char but stay firm and tender. Place the peppers in a plastic bag to sweat, then remove the peel with your hands. Carefully cut a slit into the peeled pepper and remove the seeds, then chop into a medium dice.

3. Prep the tostadas: Brush corn or almond flour tortillas with avocado or olive oil, salt and then bake at 400 degrees for three to five minutes. Flip and bake for another three to five minutes until crispy like a chip on both sides.

4. Heat olive oil in a sauté pan on medium-low heat and add the diced onion. Cook and allow to soften -- about five minutes. Add ground turkey and spices and break up the meat. Cook for about five minutes over medium heat (turkey will not be cooked through yet).

5. Add 1 1/2 cups of water (more, if you want it a bit more soupy), Better than Bouillon and bay leaves. Once you reach a rapid simmer, reduce the heat to low.

6. Cover for about 10 minutes, then add the diced sweet potatoes and poblanos and cover again until potatoes are cooked (about another 10 minutes).

7. Add 1/4 cup chopped cilantro and gently fold in.

8. Place on tostada, garnish with cilantro, avocado and a dash of salt.

For more health and wellness tips -- healthy recipes, blogs, and more -- click or tap here.

If you or someone you know experiences a heart attack, call 911 immediately.

To find your neighborhood Methodist ER, click or tap here.

