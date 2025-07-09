Local health plan provides access to care for moms and babies

Women enrolled in STAR Medicaid or CHIP who choose Community First as their health plan provider can also access extra benefits through Community First’s Healthy Expectations Maternity Program, which is designed to support moms before and after birth.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Pregnancy is a time of joy and change, but it can also come with questions, concerns and new responsibilities.

Expectant mothers need reliable, compassionate care that supports both their health and their baby’s development, from the first prenatal visit through delivery and the postpartum period.

Health coverage for pregnant women and new mothers

Access to quality care is essential during pregnancy and after childbirth.

According to Community First Health Plans -- the only locally owned and managed nonprofit health plan in San Antonio and surrounding areas -- eligible women can apply for the coverage they need through STAR Medicaid or the CHIP Perinatal program. These cover important services like:

Prenatal doctor visits and prenatal vitamins.

Labor and delivery care.

Postpartum care (up to 12 months with Medicaid).

Baby checkups after birth.

These programs are designed to ensure both mother and baby receive the care they need at little to no cost.

Extra support through maternity program

Women enrolled in STAR Medicaid or CHIP who choose Community First as their health plan provider can also access extra benefits through Community First’s Healthy Expectations Maternity Program, which is designed to support moms before and after birth. Some of the maternity program benefits include:

Up to $150 in gift cards for attending prenatal checkups and completing other healthy actions.

Reimbursement for birthing classes or pregnancy-related items (up to $30).

Access to prenatal and postpartum education.

A 24-hour nurse line.

Baby essentials like a car seat or pack and play.

Home visits for high-risk pregnancies.

*Limitations and restrictions may apply.

Education, connection and celebration: Mommy & Me Baby Showers

To help moms feel informed and supported, Healthy Expectations also offers moms-to-be virtual and in-person baby showers.

Led by nurses and health educators, these events offer:

Guidance on prenatal and postpartum care, breastfeeding and newborn care.

Tips for nutrition, exercise and preparing for lifestyle changes.

Gifts and take-home baby items, such as a diaper bag, car seat and pack and play.

Gift cards and partner participation rewards.

These gatherings are more than just celebrations, they’re a chance to connect with experts and other moms, and gain access to invaluable local resources.

Extended postpartum and newborn coverage

For Medicaid and CHIP members, moms now have access to 12 months of postpartum coverage, including doctor visits, health education and ongoing benefits to help moms heal and adjust during this time. (kenan zhang via Pexels)

Support doesn’t stop after delivery. For Medicaid and CHIP members, moms now have access to 12 months of postpartum coverage, including doctor visits, health education and ongoing benefits to help moms heal and adjust during this time.

Once a child is discharged from the initial hospital admission, they will receive CHIP or Medicaid benefits, depending on their parents’ income. This includes regular checkups, immunizations and prescriptions for baby after they leave the hospital.

What better way to protect your little one as they grow than by helping them stay healthy from the start? The best way to do this is by regularly taking them to the doctor and getting all recommended vaccines.

Checkups, also called well-child visits, annual exams, physicals or Texas Health Steps for Medicaid, are essential to early childhood care.

These visits include:

Regular well-child checkups and developmental screenings.

Vaccinations and preventive care.

Health and safety tips, including nutrition and feeding support.

All covered services are provided at no cost to eligible families.

Stay on track with checkups and vaccines

During the first two years of life, babies need frequent doctor visits to check their growth and development, as well as to receive vaccinations to help protect them from serious diseases.

Families enrolled in STAR Medicaid or CHIP through Community First may receive rewards for keeping up with this care, such as:

Gift cards for attending checkups and vaccinations.

A toddler booster seat for staying up to date on recommended care.

*Limitations and restrictions may apply.

Community First has a checkup and vaccine schedule to show each shot your baby will get as they grow. It also shows how many doses your baby will get of each vaccine and when, and gift card rewards you can earn by going to checkups on time and getting recommended vaccines.

Know your options

Whether you’re expecting your first child or expanding your family, you deserve clear, supportive health coverage.

STAR Medicaid and CHIP are available to eligible Texas women and children. They offer peace of mind and a healthy start.

To apply for Medicaid or CHIP, go to YourTexasBenefits.com. If approved, you will choose a health plan from your service area. Community First Health Plans is proud to be a local, nonprofit health plan option in the San Antonio area.

To learn more about extra benefits and services offered by Community First, visit CommunityFirstMedicaid.com or call toll-free at 800-434-2347. Questions? Get in-person support, no appointment needed, at Community First’s Avenida Guadalupe neighborhood office located at 1410 Guadalupe Street, Ste 222.