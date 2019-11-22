SAN ANTONIO – Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray announced Thursday he has officially joined the New Balance Basketball roster.

Murray is featured in a new commercial spot where he revealed the New Balance black and white OMN1S colorway “Lights Out” shoes.

The new shoes launch globally on Dec. 4 and will be available for purchase on that date, according to a New Balance press release.

Murray has been wearing New Balance apparel throughout the season, but officially announced his endorsement deal in the 35-second spot.

“The hard work that I put in every day is a testament to my attitude and outlook as a professional athlete. No matter what obstacles you have in front of you, dedicate yourself and you can overcome adversity,” said Murray in the press release. “I surround myself with my family and my teammates to stay motivated. This is why I partnered with New Balance – to join a brand that inspires and is a catalyst to positive change.”

Murray joins the New Balance Basketball roster alongside former Spur and LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and 2019 first-round draft pick Darius Bazley.

Murray signed a 4-year, $64 million extension with San Antonio prior to the start of the season.