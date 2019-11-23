Curtis Culwell Center, GARLAND – By stepping foot on the court at the Curtis Culwell Center, the Clemens volleyball team had already made history.

“We’re the first Clemens team to make it this far,” said senior right side hitter Ashley Breu. “The last time a team had made it past the third round was 1976.”

The Buffaloes’ historic run had taken them all the way to the Class 6A State semifinals, and the Clemens faithful flooded Garland in hopes of watching their team take home the title.

On Friday afternoon, that run came to an end.

Clemens came up short in back-to-back, tightly-contested sets and couldn’t rally in the third, falling to Northwest Byron Nelson in the semis 32-30, 25-22, 25-16. The Buffaloes finished the season with a 44-5 overall record.

“I’m so proud of the whole group, as a team," Breu said. "No one knew we could go this far. I didn’t know we could go this far, but we did. We proved ourselves to everyone else, so I’m just proud of how far we’ve come.”