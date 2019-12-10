Jeff Traylor ready to ‘embrace culture,’ get UTSA football on right track

UTSA officially introduced Jeff Traylor as the the football program’s new head coach on Tuesday.

“I’m just so thrilled to be here," Traylor said at his introductory press conference. "I’m so excited to get back into the great state of Texas and San Antonio.”

UTSA president Taylor Eighmy and Athletic Director Lisa Campos tapped into Traylor’s strong Texas ties, giving the former Arkansas assistant his first shot at running a college team.

Traylor spoke glowingly about the administration, saying he wants the football program to be at the forefront of the university’s bright future.

“We look forward to being the front points of UTSA, to the city of San Antonio," said Traylor. "I need everyone to cross that line with me and let’s get this thing where it needs to be.”

Traylor was an associate head coach at Texas and SMU before taking the same title at Arkansas under Chad Morris, who was fired last month in the middle of his second season.

Before joining the Longhorns in 2015, Traylor coached at his East Texas high school alma mater in Gilmer.

He led Gilmer to three state titles and two other appearances in state championship games in 15 years. The school named its stadium after him this year.

Traylor said he could not turn down the opportunity based on the roster’s potential, the recruiting base and his strong relationship with the Texas High School Sports Association.

“There’s already talent on the roster, there’s already great players on the roster," said Traylor.

Traylor replaces Frank Wilson, who was fired after going 4-8 in his fourth season. Wilson’s roots were in Louisiana. UTSA hired former Miami coach Larry Coker to start the program in San Antonio. Coker led the Hurricanes to a national championship in 2001.

After 25 years in the Texas high school coaching ranks, Traylor spent two seasons at Texas and one at SMU before following Morris to Arkansas. He was a walk-on in the late 1980s at Stephen F. Austin, about 85 miles from his hometown.