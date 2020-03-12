77ºF

NBA suspends season after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, guards San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
The NBA has suspended its season indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19.

The test result was reported shortly before the Jazz and Thunder were set to play in Oklahoma City.

The league issued a release that stated games would be suspended until further notice. The Spurs were set to host the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

