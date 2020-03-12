NBA suspends season after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The NBA has suspended its season indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19.

The test result was reported shortly before the Jazz and Thunder were set to play in Oklahoma City.

The league issued a release that stated games would be suspended until further notice. The Spurs were set to host the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.