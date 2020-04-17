Cover your face while supporting the Spurs

SAN ANTONIO – Starting Monday, people in San Antonio and Bexar County over the age of 10 must wear cloth face coverings where social distancing is not possible.

Spurs fans can do this while representing the Silver and Black. Today, the NBA Store released official San Antonio Spurs cloth face coverings. You can style around the Alamo City while helping slow down the spread of COVID-19.

If you like a different NBA team, that’s no problem because all 30 teams will be available, as well as all 12 WNBA teams. All league proceeds from the sales of new cloth face coverings featuring NBA and WNBA team and league logos will benefit Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada.

The face coverings, manufactured by FOCO and Industry Rag, will be available on NBAStore.com and WNBAStore.com and feature league logos and designs. Offered in adult and youth sizes, FOCO designs are available in packs of three for $24.99, and Industry Rag’s face coverings are packaged individually for $14.99. Industry Rag will also donate one face covering for every one purchased to Feeding America and Second Harvest in Canada. FOCO will make an additional donation to support the two organizations’ efforts.

Select NBA and WNBA teams across the league will also participate, donating 100% of proceeds from team e-commerce sites to Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada, benefiting the affiliated food banks in their respective cities.

Times are tough, but this is a win-win situation for Spurs fans who can help protect San Antonio while also benefiting communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.