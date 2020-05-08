Texans’ full 2020 schedule released
Houston boasts eighth-toughest strength of schedule next year
After an offseason full of dramatic changes, the Houston Texans prepare to start the 2020 season where their last season ended: in Kansas City.
The Texans will open the 2020 campaign against the Chiefs on Thursday, Sept 10. It’s the start to one of the NFL’s toughest schedules as determined by opponents’ combined overall record. It is also the only primetime game Houston will play next season. The Texans’ full schedule is below:
TEXANS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE
|WEEK
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|KICKOFF
|1
|Thursday, 9/10
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|7:20 p.m.
|2
|Sunday, 9/20
|vs. Baltimore Ravens
|3:25 p.m.
|3
|Sunday, 9/27
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|12:00 p.m.
|4
|Sunday, 10/4
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|12:00 p.m.
|5
|Sunday, 10/11
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|12:00 p.m.
|6
|Sunday, 10/18
|at Tennessee Titans
|12:00 p.m.
|7
|Sunday, 10/25
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|12:00 p.m.
|8
|BYE WEEK
|9
|Sunday, 11/8
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|12:00 p.m.
|10
|Sunday, 11/15
|at Cleveland Browns
|12:00 p.m.
|11
|Sunday, 11/22
|vs. New England Patriots
|12:00 p.m.
|12
|Thursday, 11/26
|at Detroit Lions
|11:30 a.m.
|13
|Sunday, 12/6
|vs. Indianapolis Colts
|12:00 p.m.
|14
|Sunday, 12/13
|at Chicago Bears
|12:00 p.m.
|15
|TBD, 12/19 or 20
|at Indianapolis Colts
|TBD
|16
|Sunday, 12/27
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|12:00 p.m.
|17
|Sunday, 1/3
|vs. Tennessee Titans
|12:00 p.m.
