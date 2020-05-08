79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Sports

Texans’ full 2020 schedule released

Houston boasts eighth-toughest strength of schedule next year

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: Houston Texans, NFL, Football
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) dives past New England Patriots outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Houston. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer David J. Phillip which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2019 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) dives past New England Patriots outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Houston. The photo was part of a series of images by photographer David J. Phillip which won the Thomas V. diLustro best portfolio award for 2019 given out by the Associated Press Sports Editors during their annual winter meeting in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

After an offseason full of dramatic changes, the Houston Texans prepare to start the 2020 season where their last season ended: in Kansas City.

The Texans will open the 2020 campaign against the Chiefs on Thursday, Sept 10. It’s the start to one of the NFL’s toughest schedules as determined by opponents’ combined overall record. It is also the only primetime game Houston will play next season. The Texans’ full schedule is below:

TEXANS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE

WEEKDATEOPPONENTKICKOFF
1Thursday, 9/10at Kansas City Chiefs7:20 p.m.
2Sunday, 9/20vs. Baltimore Ravens3:25 p.m.
3Sunday, 9/27at Pittsburgh Steelers12:00 p.m.
4Sunday, 10/4vs. Minnesota Vikings12:00 p.m.
5Sunday, 10/11vs. Jacksonville Jaguars12:00 p.m.
6Sunday, 10/18at Tennessee Titans12:00 p.m.
7Sunday, 10/25vs. Green Bay Packers12:00 p.m.
8BYE WEEK
9Sunday, 11/8at Jacksonville Jaguars12:00 p.m.
10Sunday, 11/15at Cleveland Browns12:00 p.m.
11Sunday, 11/22vs. New England Patriots12:00 p.m.
12Thursday, 11/26at Detroit Lions11:30 a.m.
13Sunday, 12/6vs. Indianapolis Colts12:00 p.m.
14Sunday, 12/13at Chicago Bears12:00 p.m.
15TBD, 12/19 or 20at Indianapolis ColtsTBD
16Sunday, 12/27vs. Cincinnati Bengals12:00 p.m.
17Sunday, 1/3vs. Tennessee Titans12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: