Texans’ full 2020 schedule released

After an offseason full of dramatic changes, the Houston Texans prepare to start the 2020 season where their last season ended: in Kansas City.

The Texans will open the 2020 campaign against the Chiefs on Thursday, Sept 10. It’s the start to one of the NFL’s toughest schedules as determined by opponents’ combined overall record. It is also the only primetime game Houston will play next season. The Texans’ full schedule is below:

TEXANS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE