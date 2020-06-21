Source: Dak Prescott plans to sign franchise tag on Monday

ARLINGTON – After months of negotiations and declined offers, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott intends to sign the franchise tag worth $31.4 million on Monday.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news Sunday afternoon via twitter. The Cowboys officially tagged Prescott on March 18.

This does not mean that contractual issues have been settled by any stretch of the imagination. By signing the tag, Prescott must report to training camp on time with or without a long-term deal finalized. The Cowboys now have until July 15 to work out a longer deal with Prescott.

Prescott and his representatives have expressed their desire for a four-year deal that will make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, but the Cowboys want a minimum of a five-year contract.

This past year, Prescott had arguably his most impressive statistical season with “Big D,” completing 388 passes for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns. the passing yards and touchdown totals are both career-highs. In spite of that production, Prescott finished 8-8 as a starter and Dallas missed the playoffs.