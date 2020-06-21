96ºF

Source: Dak Prescott plans to sign franchise tag on Monday

Will be contractually obligated to report to training camp

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) delivers a touchdown pass to running back Ezekiel Elliott during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas. The two biggest losses in free agency for the Dallas Cowboys were at cornerback and defensive end, so it's reasonable to list those as the club's top two priorities going into the draft. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ARLINGTON – After months of negotiations and declined offers, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott intends to sign the franchise tag worth $31.4 million on Monday.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news Sunday afternoon via twitter. The Cowboys officially tagged Prescott on March 18.

This does not mean that contractual issues have been settled by any stretch of the imagination. By signing the tag, Prescott must report to training camp on time with or without a long-term deal finalized. The Cowboys now have until July 15 to work out a longer deal with Prescott.

Prescott and his representatives have expressed their desire for a four-year deal that will make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, but the Cowboys want a minimum of a five-year contract.

This past year, Prescott had arguably his most impressive statistical season with “Big D,” completing 388 passes for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns. the passing yards and touchdown totals are both career-highs. In spite of that production, Prescott finished 8-8 as a starter and Dallas missed the playoffs.

