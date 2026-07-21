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CLEAR Alert issued for 57-year-old man last seen on North Side

Juan Montez was last seen on July 19 in the 600 block of Edgebrook Lane, DPS says

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Juan Montez, 57. (DPS)

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing 57-year-old man last seen on the city’s North Side.

Juan Montez, who may be in danger, was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. on July 19 in the 600 block of Edgebrook Lane, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

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Montez is described as 5 feet and 9 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. DPS said Montez was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and sandals.

The agency said Montez could be traveling in a silver 2016 Chrysler 200 with the Texas license plate VKN9978.

DPS believes Juan Montez is traveling in a 2016 Chrysler 200 with a Texas license plate VKN9978. (DPS)

Anyone with information on Montez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or 911.

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