NFL pros Cyril Grayson Jr., Mike Tyson promote 5th Quarter youth football clinic in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Cyril Grayson Jr., and former Green Bay Packers safety, Mike Tyson, were in San Antonio for three days this past week putting on a youth football clinic with focuses on both skills training and character development. San Antonio served as the pilot city for this program – titled 5th Quarter – which is named for the extra effort needed to succeed in football and beyond. Grayson and Tyson hope to grow the clinic to the point where they’re working with after school programs and high school conditioning sessions.