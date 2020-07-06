Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to sign richest deal in US sports history, reports say

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to sign the richest deal in U.S. professional sports history, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with Kansas City that is worth up to $503 million.

Final Patrick Mahomes’ deal:



10-year extension worth up to $503 million.



It includes $477 in guarantee mechanisms and the ability for Mahomes to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised.



Mahomes was represented on the deal by @chriscabott and @leighsteinberg. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Mahomes had two years remaining on his current deal so this new extension keeps him with the Chiefs until 2031.

Schefter reported Mahomes also has an injury guarantee that is worth $140 million.

The Tyler, Texas native is only 24 years old, but led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship last season, the franchise’s first title since the 1960s.

Mahomes was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2018 and is a two-time pro-bowler. He is entering his fourth season after a prolific career at Texas Tech.

The previous richest contract in U.S. professional sports history was Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball.