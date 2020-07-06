97ºF

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to sign richest deal in US sports history, reports say

Mahomes extension reportedly worth up to $500 million over 10 years

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension with Super Bowl MVP Mahomes keeping him around through 2031. The Chiefs had Mahomes under contract for the next two seasons but wanted a long-term deal in place with the quarterback who led them to their first championship in 50 years. ESPN.com reported the deal is worth $450 million with an injury guarantee of $140 million. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to sign the richest deal in U.S. professional sports history, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with Kansas City that is worth up to $503 million.

Mahomes had two years remaining on his current deal so this new extension keeps him with the Chiefs until 2031.

Schefter reported Mahomes also has an injury guarantee that is worth $140 million.

The Tyler, Texas native is only 24 years old, but led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship last season, the franchise’s first title since the 1960s.

Mahomes was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2018 and is a two-time pro-bowler. He is entering his fourth season after a prolific career at Texas Tech.

The previous richest contract in U.S. professional sports history was Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball.

