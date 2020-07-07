SA native Taurean Prince tests positive for COVID-19, will miss NBA restart

SAN ANTONIO – Count Taurean Prince out of the NBA’s restart this month.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski via twitter, the Warren High School alumnus and Brooklyn Nets forward has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not travel with the team to Orlando. Joining his teammates was not an option due to the timing of his positive test. The Nets organization deemed that the two-week timetable for quarantine and recovery from the coronavirus would interfere with Prince’s ability to get back into basketball shape.

Brooklyn Nets forward Taurean Prince has tested positive for the coronavirus and will sit out the NBA’s restart in Orlando, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2020

Prince is now the latest Nets player to test positive for COVID-19, joining center DeAndre Jordan and point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who announced his second positive test Tuesday afternoon.

All told, six Nets players will miss the restart entirely. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been ruled out with injuries, while Wilson Chandler has elected to opt out of his own volition due to familial concerns.

In his first season with Nets, Prince started 61 games and averaged 12 points and six rebounds.

Same outcome, diff approach 🎯 — TP (@taureanprince) July 7, 2020

The Nets traveled to ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex this afternoon. They are currently scheduled to scrimmage against the San Antonio Spurs on July 25 at 3:30 p.m. They will resume play on July 31 against the Orlando Magic at 1:30 p.m.

