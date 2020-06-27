Spurs announce schedule heading into NBA restart

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced their schedule Friday for the restart of the NBA in Orlando, Florida.

The Spurs will play eight games at the Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World to see if they can expand their record of 22 straight seasons of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Spurs will reopen their 2019-2020 season on Friday, July 31, against Sacramento at 7:00 p.m. Central Time and will conclude their eighth seeding game against the Utah Jazz on August 13 with the start time of that game to be decided.

In between, the Spurs will make one appearance on KSAT 12 when they face the New Orleans Pelicans at 2:00 p.m. on August 9th on ABC.

Here is the complete schedule:

Game 1: 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 31 V Sacramento

Game 2: 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2 V Memphis

Game 3: 7:00 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 V Philadelphia

Game 4: 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 V Denver

Game 5: 12:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 V Utah

Game 6: 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 V New Orleans —Live on KSAT 12

Game 7: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 V Houston

Game 8: Thursday, Aug. 13 V Utah —TBD

