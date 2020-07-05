NBA releases scrimmage schedule prior to restart

ORLANDO – With the NBA season set to officially resume on July 30, teams still in contention have been building back up to full workouts prior to traveling to Orlando.

There is now another step towards playing at real game speed.

Saturday afternoon, the NBA released a schedule for a series of inter-squad scrimmages designed to better help teams prepare for the start of the season. Each team will compete in three scrimmages between July 22 and 28. Here is a look at San Antonio’s schedule:

SPURS SCRIMMAGE SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME July 23 Milwaukee Bucks 2:00 PM July 25 Brooklyn Nets 3:30 PM July 28 Indiana Pacers 3:00 PM

San Antonio will officially begin play in Orlando on July 31 against the Sacramento Kings. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Here is the full scrimmage schedule as released by the NBA via twitter. There is no information on whether these scrimmages will be televised.