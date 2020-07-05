85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Sports

NBA releases scrimmage schedule prior to restart

Spurs to play Bucks, Nets and Pacers

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: NBA, Basketball, Spurs, San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, left, tries to stop the drive of San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, left, tries to stop the drive of San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo)

ORLANDO – With the NBA season set to officially resume on July 30, teams still in contention have been building back up to full workouts prior to traveling to Orlando.

There is now another step towards playing at real game speed.

Saturday afternoon, the NBA released a schedule for a series of inter-squad scrimmages designed to better help teams prepare for the start of the season. Each team will compete in three scrimmages between July 22 and 28. Here is a look at San Antonio’s schedule:

SPURS SCRIMMAGE SCHEDULE

DATEOPPONENTTIME
July 23Milwaukee Bucks2:00 PM
July 25Brooklyn Nets3:30 PM
July 28Indiana Pacers3:00 PM

San Antonio will officially begin play in Orlando on July 31 against the Sacramento Kings. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Here is the full scrimmage schedule as released by the NBA via twitter. There is no information on whether these scrimmages will be televised.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: