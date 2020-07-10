San Antonio FC won’t allow fans to attend first home match on July 25

SAN ANTONIO – The release of the USL’s revised 2020 regular season last week meant that San Antonio FC was another step closer to normalcy. But with seven home games left to play at Toyota Field and a fresh wave of positive coronavirus cases throughout the state of Texas, the question remained unanswered: would fans be allowed to attend?

At least for SAFC’s first home game after the restart, the answer is no.

On Friday afternoon, the organization released the following statement detailing their decision to play their second home opener against RGV FC without allowing fans to attend:

“After considerable internal discussion and dialogue with local officials, state officials and public health experts, San Antonio FC has made the decision that the club’s upcoming home match on Saturday, July 25 will occur without fans in attendance. Our primary focus in hosting games during this pandemic continues to be the safety and welfare of all constituents, including participants, fans and game-day staff. SAFC will continue to monitor the local health situation and will provide an update in advance of the club’s second home match on Saturday, Aug. 15.”

With 21 days between their first and second home matches, the organization has bought themselves more time to figure out proper regulations for fans to safely attend games. The more difficult decision will come in mid-August, as San Antonio prepares to start a three-game, eight-day home stand at Toyota Field against Austin Bold FC, OKC Energy FC and FC Tulsa.

