San Antonio FC announces new 2020 season schedule

SAN ANTONIO – With players and coaching staff back to work, San Antonio FC is ready to officially resume its regular season this summer.

The USL Championship’s restructured format placed SAFC in Group D alongside Austin Bold FC, Rio Grande Valley FC, OKC Energy FC and Tulsa FC. The Alamo City club will play the majority of the remainder of their 15-game schedule against those four teams with an additional road match against El Paso Locomotive FC thrown in.

SAFC’s season-opening 1-0 victory against Real Monarchs SLC does count, meaning the squad is currently 1-0 and tied atop the group standings with FC Tulsa. The top two teams in each group will advance to the USL Championship playoffs.

San Antonio’s first home game since the league suspended play will be on Saturday, July 25. There has been no announcement in regards to allowing fans to attend games played at Toyota Field yet. In Thursday afternoon’s press release, the Alamo City club stated that they are “continuing to work with authorities at the local and state level to the review the protocols and parameters by which the club can safely return to hosting fans at Toyota Field.”

UPDATED 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE

*Home games bolded