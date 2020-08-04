South Texas high school suspends football practices after student tests positive for COVID-19

TAFT, Texas – Football practices for a Corpus Christi area high school have been suspended after a player reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Taft Independent School District announced on Twitter there was a positive case at football practice on Monday.

This is believed to be the first known case of COVID-19 involving a high school football player in Texas since official practices started.

The school said on Twitter that all parents of the football players involved in practice on Monday were contacted and student-athletes who attended practice were asked to “self-quarantine for 14 days per UIL/CDC guidelines.”

On Monday, August 3, 2020, there was a positive case at football practice. We ask those student athletes who attended to self-quarantine for 14 days per UIL/CDC guidelines.

According to the Corpus Christi Caller Times, head coach J.R. Castellano said he found out about the positive case after Monday’s practice and the Greyhounds did not practice on Tuesday.

Castellano said they hoped to resume practice after 14 days.

According to a statement, Taft ISD superintendent Ricardo Trevino said practices would be suspended until further notice.

The Texas University Interscholastic League allowed football practices to begin Monday for high schools in 1A to 4A conferences. High schools in 5A and 6A conferences can start practices on Sept. 7.

Taft participates in District 16-3A-DII.