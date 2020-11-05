Houston Texans close facility after COVID-19 positive test

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Houston Texans have closed their facility and will conduct all operations virtually after learning a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night.

The teams says the player is self-isolating and they have started contract tracing.

Houston is scheduled to travel to play Jacksonville on Sunday.

This positive test comes after they also had to shut down their facility during their bye last week after another player tested positive.

Interim coach Romeo Crennel said that the facility underwent a deep cleaning after that test and that they resumed normal operations on Monday.

