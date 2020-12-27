Magic beat Wizards130-120 despite Westbrook's historic night

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) shoots as Washington Wizards forward Isaac Bonga (17) and forward Deni Avdija (9) defend in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Washington. (Geoff Burke/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON – The Orlando Magic beat Washington 130-120 on Saturday night, overcoming another triple-double by Russell Westbrook in his home debut for the Wizards.

Westbrook had 15 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assistst to become the fourth player in NBA history to record a triple-double in his team’s first two games. Magic Johnson (twice), Jerry Lucas, and Oscar Robertson previously accomplished the feat. Westbrook is the first player to do it with a new team after being acquired from Houston in the off-season for John Wall.

Terrence Ross scored 25 points to lead Orlando. Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz added 21 points to help the Magic win its second straight to start the season.

Bradley Beal had 39 points for the Wizards, while Thomas Bryant had 19.

Westbrook, who averaged a triple-double three straight seasons from 2016-17 to 2018-19 with Oklahoma City, had just two points at the half finished shooting 6 for 19 from the field.

Washington has lost two straight to open the season.

TIP-INS

Magic: Orlando’s reserves outscored their Wizards counterparts 53-32. ... Coach Steve Clifford said pregame that James Ennis (hamstring strain) remained in Orlando to continue his rehab schedule.

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks said pregame that he wasn’t sure if Westbrook would play in the second half of back-to-backs but is hopeful Davis Bertans play between 18 to 20 minutes. Bertans had nine points in 20 minutes. ... Two-way rookie guard Cassius Winston (hamstring strain) was inactive but has returned to practice…

UP NEXT

The Magic and Wizards will complete their back-to-back in Washington on Sunday. It is the only meeting between the two Southeast division foes in the first half of the NBA schedule release.

___

