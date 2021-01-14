San Antonio’s connection to the NFL Playoffs

SAN ANTONIO – Even though the Cowboys and Texans did not make the postseason, there is still plenty to cheer for in this year’s NFL playoffs.

Awesome to hear from @summerTYme42 today before the #Packers showdown with @MallyCat_28 and @J_Rey_11 and the #Rams this weekend. The playoff game hopes to send a message to San Antonio's young football players. #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/15RSpAjNd4 — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) January 14, 2021

Reagan High School standout Ty Summers, who is a linebacker for the Green Bay Packers, will face other San Antonio football stars this coming weekend at Lambeau Field. The Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams Saturday at 3:35 p.m.

Summers, who was a rookie in 2019, has recorded 27 tackles this season for the Packers. Steele High School state champ and former Texas Longhorn Malcolm Brown has been playing for the Rams since 2015. He’s joined by John Jay High School and Texas A&M standout Josh Reynolds. They have been teammates since 2017. Brown has 449 yards rushing and five touchdowns this year while Reynolds has 618 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

There will still be local athletes to cheer for on Sunday as well.

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Smithson Valley High School alum Andrew Sendejo and former Madison High School star Vincent Taylor both play for the Browns. Sendejo, a Rice University grad, is enjoying one of his best years since joining the league. Sendejo, who has been in the NFL since 2010, has 54 solo tackles, one forced fumble and three passes defended this year including the postseason.

Taylor, who played college football for Oklahoma State, played his first three years with the Miami Dolphins before suiting up for the Browns in 2020. Taylor has 9 solo tackles, one fumble recovery, one blocked kick and one pass defended through the first week of the playoffs.

Sunday’s late game features the New Orleans Saints hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 5:40 p.m. UTSA’s first-ever first round NFL Draft pick, Marcus Davenport, is playing in his second playoff run in his third year in the league. The Stevens High School alum has recorded 13 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended through last Sunday’s playoff game against the Chicago Bears.

Good luck to our local stars in their playoff games this weekend!