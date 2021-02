SAN ANTONIO – Following a rush of scheduling changes due to the winter storm, the University Interscholastic League has decided to postpone the girls state basketball tournament to March 10-11 at the Alamodome.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held on March 5 and 6. The extra days will give teams more opportunities to complete the playoffs in a safe manner.

The boys state tournament will also be held in the Alamodome from March 12-13.