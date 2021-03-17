11 former San Antonio-area standouts competing in men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio area will be well represented in this year’s men’s and women’s NCAA Division I basketball tournaments. A total of 11 former local standouts are on teams competing for national championships.

The men’s tournament tips off across the state of Indiana on Friday and the women’s tournament, which is being held in the San Antonio area, begins on Sunday. Here’s a rundown of local players taking part in this year’s March Madness.

Men’s

Marco Anthony, Holmes HS alum, Utah State University

Jordan Burns, Marshall HS alum, Colgate University

Jalen Jackson, Wagner HS alum, University of North Texas

Kevin McCullar, Wagner HS alum, Texas Tech University

Women’s

Gabby Connally, Brandeis HS alum, University of Georgia

Deja Kelly, Johnson/Duncanville HS alum, University of North Carolina

Sahara Jones, Veterans Memorial HS alum, Texas A&M University

Kyra Lambert, Clemens HS alum, University of Texas

Amber Ramirez Wagner HS alum, University of Arkansas

NaLyssa Smith, East Central HS alum, Baylor University

Kiana Williams, Wagner HS alum, Stanford University