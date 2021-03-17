11 former San Antonio-area standouts competing in men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio area will be well represented in this year’s men’s and women’s NCAA Division I basketball tournaments. A total of 11 former local standouts are on teams competing for national championships.
The men’s tournament tips off across the state of Indiana on Friday and the women’s tournament, which is being held in the San Antonio area, begins on Sunday. Here’s a rundown of local players taking part in this year’s March Madness.
Men’s
- Marco Anthony, Holmes HS alum, Utah State University
- Jordan Burns, Marshall HS alum, Colgate University
- Jalen Jackson, Wagner HS alum, University of North Texas
- Kevin McCullar, Wagner HS alum, Texas Tech University
Women’s
- Gabby Connally, Brandeis HS alum, University of Georgia
- Deja Kelly, Johnson/Duncanville HS alum, University of North Carolina
- Sahara Jones, Veterans Memorial HS alum, Texas A&M University
- Kyra Lambert, Clemens HS alum, University of Texas
- Amber Ramirez Wagner HS alum, University of Arkansas
- NaLyssa Smith, East Central HS alum, Baylor University
- Kiana Williams, Wagner HS alum, Stanford University
AMES, IA - JANUARY 9: Kevin McCullar #15 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders blocks a shot by Javan Johnson #13 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half of play at Hilton Coliseum on January 9, 2021 in Ames, Iowa. The Texas Tech Red Raiders won 91-64 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)