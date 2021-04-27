The Latest: COVID forces Hatton out of Valspar Championship

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura delivers during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Tyrrell Hatton is the fourth player to have to withdraw from the Valspar Championship because of a positive test for the coronavirus.

Hatton is the No. 8 player in the world ranking, making him the highest-ranked player to test positive on the PGA Tour since world No. 1 Dustin Johnson in Las Vegas last October.

Sepp Straka, Will Gordon and Brice Garnett also tested positive this week and withdrew. It’s the first time four players have tested positive at a tournament since the PGA Tour returned from the pandemic in June.

___

Major League Baseball says 70% of players, on-field staff and support personnel have been fully or partially vaccinated for the novel coronavirus.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement during SporticoLive’s online discussion of its estimates to baseball franchise valuations.

