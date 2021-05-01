Smithson Valley alum Trevon Moehrig drafted 43rd overall by Las Vegas Raiders

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) celebrates his interception with teammates Ross Blacklock (90) and Ochaun Mathis (32) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Fort Worth, Texas. Moehrig was selected to The Associated Press All-Big 12 Conference team, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca, File)

CLEVELAND – Many draft experts considered Smithson Valley alumnus Trevon Moehrig a first-round talent at safety. He might have fallen to the second round, but the standout TCU product finally heard his name called on the second day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the 43rd overall pick, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Moehrig, hoping he will be an immediate contributor to a secondary that was regularly torched last season.

Moehrig impressed on the field throughout his career at TCU. After being named the Horned Frogs’ Special Teams Player of the Year as a true freshman, he blossomed into the one of the top safeties in the country in 2019. That season, Moehrig recorded 62 tackles, 11 pass breakups, four interceptions and two forced fumbles en route to earning All-Big 12 honors. His junior season might have been slightly less impressive with only 47 tackles and a pair of interceptions, but he still earned national recognition as an Associated Press second-team All-American and won the the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation’s best defensive back.

Some concerns arose during Moehrig’s pro day performance. He posted a 4.52 40-yard dash and was quick off the line, but multiple reports stated that he was roughly ”80%” after his back flared up. Regardless, Moehrig’s resume is rock solid, and all signs point to an impactful career with the Raiders.