Dejounte Murray calls out James Harden after video shows Nets star attempt to trip Spurs guard

San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5) defends Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

SAN ANTONIO – Dejounte Murray and James Harden have a history of animosity, and the pair’s personal feud was on display again earlier this week during the Spurs loss to the Nets on Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

Late in the third quarter of the Spurs loss, Murray intercepted a pass intended for Harden and the Nets star guard stuck his foot out in an apparent effort to trip Murray as he was coming down the ball. Murray stumbled a bit, but was not injured. The video was shared first on Twitter by Ty Jager and then made the rounds on social media.

Harden was called for a foul and argued with a game official to no avail. Murray walked to the line and shot his free throws, but hours after the game, called out Harden in a now-deleted tweet.

“Tried to trip me and play victim,” Murray posted. “Good thing I’m just now seeing this.” Murray also posted a “clown” emoji in the tweet, but deleted it entirely a short time later.

Murray and Harden’s on-court issues date back to 2019 when the two got into a shoving match when Harden played with the Houston Rockets.

we’ve seen this movie before pic.twitter.com/B1H1tC52Jm — biased rockets stan 🚀 (@BiasedHouston) May 13, 2021

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The NBA did not announce any additional discipline for Harden. The Spurs have since clinched the final play-in berth in the Western Conference.