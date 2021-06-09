San Antonio native, Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson helps restore food truck vandalized with anti-Asian graffiti

SALT LAKE CITY – San Antonio native and former Wagner High School basketball star Jordan Clarkson gave a major assist to a Utah food truck business that was recently vandalized with anti-Asian graffiti.

Clarkson helped restore the World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck after anti-Asian slurs were painted on the truck over the weekend in northern Utah. Clarkson, who is of Filipino descent, worked with Identity Graphx to give the truck a makeover and new look.

After the incident on Saturday night, the Utah Jazz guard tweeted that he stood “in solidarity with Utah’s Filipino community – love is more powerful than hate! #utahfilipino #StopAAPIHate #stopasianhate.”

I stand in solidarity with Utah’s Filipino community – love is more powerful than hate! #utahfilipino #StopAAPIHate #stopasianhate — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 9, 2021

The owners of the food truck posted a Facebook message on Wednesday showing their gratitude to Clarkson and others who helped them. They also posted pictures of the new food truck design. The post read in part.

Ad

“It has been an emotional few days. The love and support that we got from all of you has been deeply heartfelt. My family can’t thank you guys enough. Special thanks to Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson and Dan from Identity graphics for the new look. We want to thank everyone individually in a couple weeks when we have our LOVE celebration in the park and feed the community.”

Clarkson is the only current NBA player with Filipino heritage. He starred at Wagner High School before moving onto play college basketball at Tulsa and Missouri.

Clarkson was named the 2021 NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year after averaging a career-high 18.4 points per game this season for Utah, the top seeded team in the Western Conference playoffs.

Ad

READ MORE:

Viewer grades: Weigh in on the San Antonio Spurs 2020-2021 report cards

LeBron James won’t play for Popovich, US Olympic team this summer, says ‘I’m gonna play for the Tune Squad instead’

Will Popovich return? Will DeMar DeRozan re-sign? The 6 biggest questions facing Spurs in offseason