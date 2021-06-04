Viewer grades: Weigh in on the San Antonio Spurs 2020-2021 report cards

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, guard Dejounte Murray (5), guard Patty Mills (8) and forward DeMar DeRozan (10) react during a timeout in play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

SAN ANTONIO – Every year, KSAT 12 Sports asks fans to grade the Spurs and head coach Gregg Popovich on their performance during the season.

Based upon your expectations of that player or coach’s role on the team, what’s the final grade you would give as you hand out the report card?

Vote now and watch “Instant Replay” on Sunday, June 13, at 11:00 p.m. for the final grades. Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez will also share their final marks for the Spurs season.

Vote in the poll below:

Find more coverage on the Spurs page.