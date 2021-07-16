Spurs forward Keldon Johnson added to Team USA roster for Tokyo Olympics

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has secured a roster spot with the US Men’s National Basketball Team ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The second-year San Antonio forward had been practicing with the Select Team during Team USA’s training camp in Las Vegas, but was promoted last week to participate in exhibition games with the senior team while three members of the roster competed in the NBA Finals.

Johnson performed well in limited playing time and there was a significant push on Friday to add him on the final roster. He quickly became a favorite of the Team USA staff, has practiced well and already in playing shape.

This comes after Washington guard Bradley Beal was forced to miss the games after going into COVID-19 protocols and Cleveland forward Kevin Love withdrew himself from the roster as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Johnson is the first Spurs player to play for Team USA in the olympics since Tim Duncan in 2004.

Ad

Submit your email below to receive KSAT’s Spurs newsletter. Find other free newsletters here.