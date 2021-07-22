Reports: Cowboys well below NFL’s vaccination threshold among players

Quarterback Dak Prescott takes a snap on the first day of Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

OXNARD, Calif. – The Dallas Cowboys know the eyes of the NFL are on them.

They are one of only two teams in training camps this week, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a result, there’s plenty of scrutiny in regards to the team’s COVID-19 vaccination rates, especially with the delta variant of the virus looming in the background.

Prior to checking into camp, there were reports that the Cowboys’ vaccination rate among players was at 70%, well below the NFL’s desired level of 85%. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the discrepancy, and he was quick to response.

“Out of our 90 players here, we have a handful that in my mind still have to commit to this, and a handful is five,” Jones said. “We are very satisfied with where the Dallas Cowboys are as far as looking at our competition in the next few weeks ahead.”

Dallas is scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 5. That game is now just over two weeks away.

Ad

For those remaining players who are still on the fence about getting vaccinated, the Cowboys are hoping they follow the lead of head coach Mike McCarthy.

“I was not particularly 100% on board with the vaccination, but through the relationships that we’re fortunate to have with the medical community, you watch, you listen, and then I made a conscious decision to get the vaccine,” McCarthy explained.

MORE COWBOYS COVERAGE