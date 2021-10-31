UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor agrees to contract extension through 2031 season

SAN ANTONIO – Any uncertainty surrounding head coach Jeff Traylor’s future at UTSA appears to have been resolved.

On Sunday afternoon, the Roadrunners announced via press release that Traylor had signed a contract extension with the university through 2031 that’s worth $28 million, which equates to an average annual salary of $2.8 million. In addition to bonuses, the university announced that they will “increase the salaray pool for assistant coaches and support staff.”

UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos was complementary of Traylor in the statement:

“Jeff saw something special at UTSA when he first expressed interest in this job and we likewise knew we had someone special when we hired him to take over our program,” she said. “He is an outstanding leader, a culture builder and a molder of young men. He has brought unprecedented national exposure and acclaim to both our institution and the San Antonio community. He’s taken UTSA Football to new heights in a short amount of time, and this contract extension shows our commitment to him and his staff to continue to build and sustain this program for years to come.”

“Jeff came to UTSA with a passion for building a football program that San Antonio now calls its own,” said UTSA President Taylor Eighmy. “Our team believes in him, and our students, alumni and fans are excited about the momentum. This moment in time is very special. With the opening of our Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence and our upcoming membership in the American Athletic Conference, this is clearly the next transformational waypoint on our bold trajectory for moving our athletics program, our university and our city of San Antonio forward.”

Our coach.



UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor has signed a contract extension through 2031.



🔗 https://t.co/ontMSAEV4U#210TriangleOfToughness | #BirdsUp 🤙 pic.twitter.com/qZsDifvI9g — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) October 31, 2021

The Roadrunners are currently one of five undefeated teams in the nation, and are ranked in both national polls for the first time in program history. In their two seasons under Traylor, UTSA is 15-5 overall -- a program record. Traylor had been named as a potential candidate to fill the recent head coaching vacancy at Texas Tech. Today, he put the fanbase and team’s concerns to rest.

“I would like to thank Dr. Eighmy and Dr. Campos for showing their deep commitment to what we are building here at UTSA,” Traylor said in the press release. “They proactively engaged me on an extension discussion at the start of the season, and my staff and I are thrilled about what the future holds for this program. I say this all the time, but this game is about the players, and they are the reason we are in this profession to begin with. This is exactly why we have chosen to make this announcement today. We should all be talking about what they have accomplished this season, they are making history every week.”

“I also want to thank all of the UTSA supporters and the Texas High School Coaches Association. I go back to what I said at my introduction as UTSA’s head football coach in December 2019. It will truly take all of us, whether it’s a like, a retweet, buying tickets or a suite, or donating whatever you’re capable of to the university. Everyone has been so welcoming and supportive to Cari and me and our family during our short time in San Antonio. We love our community and we hope this extension demonstrates our commitment to UTSA and San Antonio.”

