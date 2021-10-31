Clear icon
UTSA football jumps up to No. 16 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in AFCA Coaches Poll

Roadrunners enjoyed bye week, will face UTEP next Saturday

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

UTSA takes the field at the Alamodome prior to defeating UNLV 24-17 on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
UTSA takes the field at the Alamodome prior to defeating UNLV 24-17 on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – While enjoying some much needed rest on their bye week, UTSA was the beneficiary of some upsets in college football over the weekend.

The Roadrunners moved up to No. 16 in the most recent AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll released on Sunday afternoon. They are one of five teams boasting an 8-0 record alongside No. 1/1 Georgia, No. 2/2 Cincinnati, No. 5/6 Michigan State and No. 10/9 Wake Forest. Both of these rankings mark the highest in program history in either poll. The Roadrunners are also ranked as the third-best college football team in Texas, trailing only No. 13/12 Texas A&M and No. 14/13 Baylor. They remain the only undefeated Division I FBS team in the state.

UTSA (8-0, 4-0) will face UTEP (6-2, 3-1) at the Sun Bowl next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. San Antonio time.

