Next UTSA football game against UTEP will be nationally broadcast

UTSA's Sincere McCormick (3) attempts to evade UNLV's Bryce Jackson, right, Jacoby Windmon, left, and Cameron Oliver during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – After capturing the nation’s attention with a national ranking, the University of Texas at San Antonio football team will be on the TV screens across the nation, too.

The Roadrunners’ game against the University of Texas at El Paso Miners on Nov. 6 will air on ESPN2, the team announced in a tweet. UTSA has a bye-week and is not playing this weekend. The game against UTEP was originally slated to start at 3 p.m. before the broadcast schedule pushed kickoff back to 9:15 p.m.

No. 22/23 UTSA's Conference USA game at UTEP on Nov. 6 has been selected for a national TV broadcast on ESPN2. Kickoff will be at 9:15 p.m. CT/8:15 p.m. MT at the Sun Bowl.



The Roadrunners, who are 8-0 this season, go into their bye-week as one of the hottest teams in the nation.

Last week, UTSA made program history by earning their first national rankings in the Associated Press Top 25 and American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Coaches polls. They moved up the polls again after a dominant win against Louisiana Tech.

UTSA is the only undefeated team remaining in Conference USA play.

