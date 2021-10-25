Partly Cloudy icon
Next UTSA football game against UTEP will be nationally broadcast

Undefeated Roadrunners matchup with the Miners will be shown on ESPN2

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

UTSA's Sincere McCormick (3) attempts to evade UNLV's Bryce Jackson, right, Jacoby Windmon, left, and Cameron Oliver during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
SAN ANTONIO – After capturing the nation’s attention with a national ranking, the University of Texas at San Antonio football team will be on the TV screens across the nation, too.

The Roadrunners’ game against the University of Texas at El Paso Miners on Nov. 6 will air on ESPN2, the team announced in a tweet. UTSA has a bye-week and is not playing this weekend. The game against UTEP was originally slated to start at 3 p.m. before the broadcast schedule pushed kickoff back to 9:15 p.m.

The Roadrunners, who are 8-0 this season, go into their bye-week as one of the hottest teams in the nation.

Last week, UTSA made program history by earning their first national rankings in the Associated Press Top 25 and American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Coaches polls. They moved up the polls again after a dominant win against Louisiana Tech.

UTSA is the only undefeated team remaining in Conference USA play.

Fares Sabawi has been a journalist in San Antonio for four years. He has covered several topics, but specializes in crime, courts, open records and data visualization.

