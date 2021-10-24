UTSA moves up to No. 23 in latest AP Top 25 poll, No. 22 in AFCA coaches poll

SAN ANTONIO – Last week, UTSA made program history by earning their first national rankings in the Associated Press Top 25 and American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Coaches polls. Now, after winning their first game as a nationally-ranked team in dominant fashion, the Roadrunners moved up again in the latest editions of both polls released on Sunday afternoon.

First, UTSA jumped up three spots to No. 22 in USA Today’s AFCA Coaches poll with 219 points. That’s 123 more points than they received last week. Then, the Roadrunners moved up one ranking to No. 23 in Week 9′s AP Top 25 released at 1 p.m. CST. UTSA earned 235 votes, 131 more than the 104 they received last week. UTSA is one of nine undefeated teams in the Top 25 and one of two that boasts an 8-0 record. Only Oklahoma has as many wins as the Roadrunners this season.

Ad

These rankings come after UTSA earned the program’s first win in Ruston, Louisiana, 45-16 over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night. Running back Sincere McCormick continued his dominance this season with three rushing touchdowns. He has carried the ball 190 times for 891 yards and nine scores through eight games. The Roadrunners’ offense has scored 45 or more points in three consecutive games.

The Roadrunners (8-0, 4-0) will enter their bye week as the only remaining undefeated team in Conference USA play. They will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 6 with a road game against UTEP (6-1, 3-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.