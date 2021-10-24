McCormick rushes for 3 TDs, No. 24 UTSA rolls past Louisiana Tech 45-16

UTSA running back Sincere McCormick (3) runs with the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech linebacker Maki Carabin (44) in Ruston, La., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

RUSTON, Louisiana – Saturday night marked a number of firsts for UTSA football. The No. 24 Roadrunners took the field at Joe Aillet Stadium as a nationally ranked team for the first time in program history, and they left with the program’s first victory in Ruston.

Running back Sincere McCormick led the way with 113 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Frank Harris completed 12 passes for 193 yards and two scores, and No. 24 UTSA defeated Louisiana Tech 45-16.

After the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-2) struck first on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Austin Kendall to Smoke Harris, Harris answered with a 75-yard bomb to wide receiver Zakhari Franklin that tied the game at 7. McCormick gave the Roadrunners their first lead of the game with his two-yard score early in the second quarter, and Harris connected with Franklin again for a 10-yard score, as the Roadrunners built a 21-10 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, UTSA’s defense once again put points on the board. Outside linebacker Dadrian Taylor stepped in front of a Kendall pass at midfield and returned it 50 yards for a pick-six. That marks the Roadrunners’ fifth defensive touchdown this season. McCormick added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 47-yard scamper, as UTSA cruised to their eighth straight victory.

The Roadrunners (8-0, 4-0) will enter their bye week as the only undefeated team in Conference USA play. They will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 6 with a road game against UTEP. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.