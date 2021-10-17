UTSA ranked No. 25 in AFCA Coaches Poll

Wide receiver Joshua Cephus celebrates a touchdown catch in the third quarter of UTSA's 45-0 victory over Rice on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in program history, UTSA football has been ranked on a national poll.

The Roadrunners were slotted as the No. 25 team in the nation in this week’s USA Today American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Coaches Poll with 96 votes. The jump up comes after UTSA dominated Rice 45-0 at the Alamodome and improved to 7-0 on Saturday night, continuing the best start to a season in school history.

The AP Top 25 poll will be released at 1 p.m. UTSA had 22 votes in last week’s poll, 29th most in the nation.