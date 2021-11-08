The Triangle Traveled: UTSA dominates UTEP in El Paso, improves to 9-0

EL PASO – College football is thriving in the Alamo City, and the UTSA Roadrunners are leading the way as one of four remaining undefeated Division I teams in the nation. With their 44-23 victory over UTEP on Saturday night, the Roadrunners moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, the highest national ranking in program history.
