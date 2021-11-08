The Triangle Traveled: UTSA dominates UTEP in El Paso, improves to 9-0

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor waves to Roadrunner fans who made the trip to the Sun Bowl in El Paso, after his team defeated UTEP 44-23 on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

EL PASO – College football is thriving in the Alamo City, and the UTSA Roadrunners are leading the way as one of four remaining undefeated Division I teams in the nation. With their 44-23 victory over UTEP on Saturday night, the Roadrunners moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, the highest national ranking in program history.

Below, you can watch all of this weekend's coverage from UTSA's historic road win.

INSTANT REPLAY: Well-prepared UTSA rolls past UTEP on the road

No. 15 UTSA defeated UTEP 44-23 thanks to a four-touchdown performance from quarterback Frank Harris and a 169-yard effort from running back Sincere McCormick.

EXCLUSIVE: KSAT 12′s Larry Ramirez goes 1-on-1 with RB Sincere McCormick after his 169-yard performance

UTSA's Sincere McCormick led a dominant offensive effort with 169 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 44-23 victory over UTEP. Sports anchor Larry Ramirez got an exclusive interview with McCormick after the game, as the Roadrunners improved to 9-0 overall.

WATCH: UTSA, UTEP fans tailgate ahead of Roadrunners’ showdown at Sun Bowl

UTSA's big road game against UTEP

