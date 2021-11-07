UTSA football moves up to No. 15 in AP Top 25, No. 16 in AFCA Coaches Poll

UTSA players celebrate a 44-23 victory over UTEP with their fans at the Sun Bowl in El Paso on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Following Saturday night’s 44-23 victory over UTEP at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, UTSA football is moving up the national rankings once again.

The undefeated Roadrunners are now ranked as the No. 15 team in this week’s AP Top 25, one spot higher than their previous ranking. They are also now ranked No. 16 in the latest edition of the American Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll, moving up two spots and earning 124 more votes than they did during the previous week. Both mark UTSA’s highest rankings in the national polls.

The Roadrunners are one of college football’s last remaining unbeaten teams. Only 1/1 Georgia, 2/3 Cincinnati and 4/4 Oklahoma have the same overall record. UTSA (9-0, 5-0) will next host Southern Miss (1-8, 0-5) at the Alamodome on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m.