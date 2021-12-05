2021 Valero Alamo Bowl features No. 16 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Oregon

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time ever, the Valero Alamo Bowl will feature a matchup between two 10-win teams.

As announced on twitter, No. 14 Oregon (10-3) will take on No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2) in the 2021 edition of the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 at the Alamodome. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. It’s the highest-ranked matchup in Alamo Bowl history.

This will be the Sooners’ first game this season without Lincoln Riley as head coach. Riley left abruptly to take over USC’s football program. Bob Stoops has been named interim head coach and will lead OU into San Antonio. Oklahoma lost to Oklahoma State in their most recent game 37-33.

Meanwhile, Oregon lost to Utah 38-10 in the Pac-12 Championship, and there are also question marks surrounding their head coach. Mario Cristobal has reportedly been offered a contract extension to remain with the Ducks, but has also been in talks with Miami to become their next head coach.

This marks the first meeting between these two programs since 2006. The Sooners own a 6-1 all-time advantage over the Ducks. Oklahoma is making their first all-time appearance in the Alamo Bowl, while Oregon is making their third appearance. The Ducks are 1-1 in their previous two appearances, and their only win came against Texas in 2013.

A press conference to discuss the matchup is scheduled for 4 p.m. San Antonio time. KSAT 12 will have more reaction this afternoon at 5:30 p.m. and tonight on Instant Replay at 11 p.m.