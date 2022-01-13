73º

LIVE

Sports

The Guardians are looking to make their move in district

St. John Paul II basketball began district play this week.

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Basketball
JPII boy's basketball prepare as district play began this week. (Mark Mendez, Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SCHERTZ – Basketball season has been full speed ahead and district play has recently started.

Now, area teams focused on winning district titles and making a run for a state title.

KSAT 12 Sports Larry Ramirez and photographer Mark Mendez recently caught up with the boy’s team at St. John Paul II in Schertz to get their thoughts on a tough non-district schedule and potentially winning a third straight TAPPS district title.

The Guardians are 11-14 overall and 1-0 in district play. They will next face Antonian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

KSAT 12 has joined Texas Sports Productions to stream high school basketball this season! You can find out more on which games will be featured and how to watch by visiting the Big Game Coverage page on KSAT.com.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter