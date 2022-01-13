The Guardians are looking to make their move in district

SCHERTZ – Basketball season has been full speed ahead and district play has recently started.
Now, area teams focused on winning district titles and making a run for a state title.
KSAT 12 Sports Larry Ramirez and photographer Mark Mendez recently caught up with the boy’s team at St. John Paul II in Schertz to get their thoughts on a tough non-district schedule and potentially winning a third straight TAPPS district title.
The Guardians are 11-14 overall and 1-0 in district play. They will next face Antonian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
