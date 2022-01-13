The Guardians are looking to make their move in district

SCHERTZ – Basketball season has been full speed ahead and district play has recently started.

Now, area teams focused on winning district titles and making a run for a state title.

KSAT 12 Sports Larry Ramirez and photographer Mark Mendez recently caught up with the boy’s team at St. John Paul II in Schertz to get their thoughts on a tough non-district schedule and potentially winning a third straight TAPPS district title.

The Guardians are 11-14 overall and 1-0 in district play. They will next face Antonian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

KSAT 12 has joined Texas Sports Productions to stream high school basketball this season! You can find out more on which games will be featured and how to watch by visiting the Big Game Coverage page on KSAT.com.