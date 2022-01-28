AP source: Kane joining Oilers after being cleared by NHL

FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane (9) looks on during an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in San Jose, Calif. The Sharks have placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, with the intent to terminate the remainder of his $49 million, seven-year contract. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The NHL has cleared Evander Kane after an investigation into his cross-border travel during the holiday break, paving the way for him to join the Edmonton Oilers.

A person with knowledge of the deal said Thursday that Kane has agreed to terms with the Oilers on a contract for the remainder of the season that comes with a $750,000 salary and $625,000 in bonuses. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.

Kane is expected to provide a boost for the Oilers, who who recently lost seven games in a row to fall out of playoff position in the Western Conference. But this was only possible after the NHL decided not to levy more discipline on the 30-year-old winger.

A law firm hired to conduct the investigation concluded there was not sufficient evidence to conclude Kane "knowingly made misrepresentations regarding his COVID-19 status or test results in connection with his international travel.”

Earlier this month, the Sharks terminated the remainder of his $49 million, seven-year contract for violating virus protocol while in the American Hockey League. San Jose terminating the contract cost Kane about $22.9 million from the contract he signed in May 2018. The NHL Players' Association filed a grievance on his behalf contesting the grounds of the termination.

The NHL in October suspended Kane 21 games for submitting a fake vaccine card. The Sharks put him on waivers to send him to the AHL, where the protocol violation occurred that led them to void the rest of his contract.

Despite those problems and going through three NHL organizations, there was plenty of interest in Kane, who is a two-time 30-goal scorer and has surpassed 20 in a season five other times. He had 2 goals and 27 assists for 49 points in 56 games last year with San Jose.

