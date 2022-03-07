San Antonio FC prepares for 2022 regular season debut

SAFC will debut their 2022 home jersey kit on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Toyota Field.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s USL season ended just over three-and-a-half months ago in the team’s first ever trip to the Western Conference Finals.

One win away from playing the in USL Championship Final.

Now, San Antonio FC has set the standard for success and aims to take the next step in their 2022 campaign. According to a report from the United Soccer League, FiveThirtyEight has San Antonio as the favorite to win this year’s championship.

San Antonio FC will host Detroit City FC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Field. This year’s SAFC squad will make their entrance Saturday with on-field pyrotechnics, which is a first for a home opener. There will be fireworks following the match as well.

SAFC will also have new home and away jersey kits, which can be purchased on the San Antonio FC fan shop. Saturday’s match will feature the new all-black home primary kit.

After Saturday’s season debut, SAFC will not play at Toyota Field again until April 2 against Phoenix Rising FC.

